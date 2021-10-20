Huffman

Doris Owens Huffman, age 82, died in Durham, NC on October 20, 2021. She was born on November 19, 1938 to the late John Gary Owens, Sr. and Dora Jean Owens, and was raised in Goldsboro, NC.

While living in Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Doris worked in the medical field and owned a wom-en’s clothing store. Over the course of her life, she was a member of the Society of Friends, a Baptist, a Methodist, and a Presbyterian. She was often leading, planning, or doing.

Doris is survived by her son Joseph Huffman, daughter Holly Huffman Schmidt (Mark), her dear grand-children Grayson and Thomas Schmidt, and her siblings/in-laws: Joyce Tompkins (Jim), Candy Smith, Carolyn Owens, Peggy Owens, Anne Campbell (John), and Butch Huffman (Ann), as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Doris is reunited with her beloved husband Donald Huffman and many members of her family and old friends.

Her family is so grateful to Kindred Hospice of Oxford, NC, and in particular, her caregiver Jasmine, who tended to Doris on this dreadful journey through Alzheimer’s.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date and her ashes will be interred in the Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden in Durham. We hope all who knew Doris will remember her beautiful smile, her zest for life, and her ability to get anyone to do anything.

The Huffman/Schmidt family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.