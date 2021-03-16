Staples

John Edward Staples, 84, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 11:00AM Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Carter and Rev. Dale Hilton officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends with a walk-through visitation from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

A native of Charlotte, NC, John was the husband of 47 years to Jane Boggs Staples and the son of the late John William Staples and Ina Whitaker Staples. John was raised in Kernersville, NC and graduated from Kernersville High School in 1954. After earning a Bachelors’ degree in English from Duke University in 1958, John served as an officer in the US Marine Corp stationed at Quantico VA. Following his military service, John returned to Kernersville to teach English and History at Oak Ridge Military Academy until 1968. In 1972 John began a career that allowed him to serve and interact with the community he loved as a reporter and Editor at the Kernersville News. His career in journalism allowed him to interview US Presidents, Senators, and Congressmen but more important to John, it allowed him to get to know the people of his community from all walks of life. During his career at the Kernersville News, John served on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Press Association and was elected President of the North Carolina Association of Community Newspapers. He retired from the Kernersville News in 2002 but continued to serve his community through volunteer work with the Kernersville Rotary Club, The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, and Korner’s Folly. Throughout retirement John enjoyed to write (self-publishing 5 books with help from The Kernersville Writers Group), spending time with his family, and trying meet as many residents of his community as possible.

Survivors include his wife, Jane of the home; daughter, Kara Barnes and husband, Brian of Kernersville, NC; son, Johnny Staples and wife, Farrah of Clemmons, NC; two grandchildren, Emma Staples, and Jack Staples; two nieces, Michele Donoho, and Kristie Corl; and a nephew, Scott Donoho and wife, Jessica.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his two sisters, Carolyn Ozment, and Sally Frye.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to the Shepherd’s Center, 431 W. Bodenhamer Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.