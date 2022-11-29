Spectacular Holiday Blooms

Spectacular Holiday Blooms features more flowers this year than ever before with over 7,000 flowers at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, located at 215 South Main St. in downtown Kernersville. The event runs now through December 30.

Enjoy a stroll through the dazzling wisteria lights, get lost in the illuminated trees along the event lawn, and discover more surprises as you stroll to the Performance Stage. And, enjoy the two new flowers, which include water lilies and lily pads, as well as a dogwood feature with 200 lit dogwood blossoms. For more information, visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

For more, see the Tuesday, November 29, 2022 edition.