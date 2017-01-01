Tree Lighting

The Tree Lighting Ceremony is a long-time tradition started by the Pierce family, who decorated a tree of their own. The event was taken over by the KPRD after changing hands several times.

As in years past, Santa will arrive on a horse drawn carriage with Mrs. Claus.

“This is a wonderful community event, and it’s a great way to kick off your holiday season,” Ray remarked. “The tree lighting is a magical event that brings the community together with laughter, singing and the Christmas spirit.”

Ray said the first 100 people at the event will receive goodie bags, courtesy of The Summit Church.

The event is free and will be held rain or shine.