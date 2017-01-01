Sister City request

The Sister City Commission & Association (SCCA) was among several non-profit organizations to appear before the Kernersville Board of Aldermen on April 5 to present annual reports and submit funding requests for the upcoming year.

SCCA Vice President Russ “Yates” Thomas once again presented the organization’s annual report to the Board, with the SCCA requesting the same $3,000 in funding from the Town of Kernersville that the organization received last year. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 16 & 17, 2022 edition.