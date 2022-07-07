Sidewalk Sale & Cruise-in

Downtown Kernersville’s Classic Car Cruise-In and Sidewalk Saturday, hosted by the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Saturday, July 9.

Sidewalk Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. until businesses close on Saturday and the Downtown Cruise-In will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. During the Downtown Cruise-In, Main Street in downtown Kernersville will be closed to traffic.

The Cruise-in will open with DJ Barry Rentz of Mobile Jukebox. During the event, the Old Salem Chapter AACA will be selling baked goods, drinks and 50/50 raffle tickets with proceeds going to charities.

For more, see the Thursday, July 7, 2022 edition.