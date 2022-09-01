Shopping for Education

Local residents are invited to contribute to the school system and local businesses at the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce Shopping for Education event on September 10.

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce will be set up at Founder’s Park, located at the corner of Mountain Street and Main Street in downtown Kernersville, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The community is encouraged to shop downtown on September 10 to help with local teachers’ grants.

For more, see the Thursday, September 1, 2022 edition.