Narcan vending machine

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Forsyth Regional Opioid and Substance Use Team (FROST), has announced that a Naloxone/Narcan vending machine is now located in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center and available to the public. “We are thankful that Forsyth County was chosen for this vending machine and that it will lead to many saved lives. We want people using substances in Forsyth County to know that their county and their leaders care about them and want them to stay alive,” said Amanda Clark, a substance use educator with FROST Lead.

