Shopping center parcel sold

An 11.8 acre portion of the Harmon Hill shopping center on South Main Street has reportedly been sold for $7.6 million. The property includes the Kohl’s department store.

According to records filed with the Forsyth County Register of Deeds on February 2, the property at 224 Harmon Creek Road was purchased by VP Jackson LLC, a Delaware limited liability company in Wilkesboro. The seller is Centre Park Forty Associates, LLC, a Missouri limited liability company in St. Louis.

The Kohl’s store, which has 93,437 sq. ft. of leasable space, was built in 2000.