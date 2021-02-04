Silent auction

The North Carolina Leadership Academy (NCLA) is hosting a three-day online silent auction from March 8 – 11 to help fund the school’s needs.

Amanda Anderson, a parent volunteer on the Falcon Community Supporters Board, said the event will begin at 8 a.m. on March 8 and end at 5 p.m. on March 11.

“The auction will benefit the entire school and any resources we need in the coming future,” she explained.

Anderson noted that a lot of their current needs include hand sanitizer and masks, as well as an outdoor learning space.

“We’re trying to revamp our courtyard area to be used for outdoor learning,” she said. For more, see the Thursday, February 4, 2021 edition.