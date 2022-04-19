Second man charged

A second man has been charged in connection with the February shooting death of a Sedge Garden man in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), on Friday, April 15, detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division charged Shakeem Mohammed Jones, 28, of 178 Ryan Street in Salisbury, with murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Darryl Wayne Smith, 46, of 263 Oak Grove Church Road. For more, see the Tuesday, April 19, 2022 edition.