Wilk

Michelle Elizabeth Wilk passed away Wednesday, April 13th, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born November 4th, 1976, to Elwyn and Glenda White.

Michelle graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1995 and worked for Cornerstone Healthcare as a Medical Coder. Due to ongoing health issues, she retired in 2016.

Michelle enjoyed life and nothing could get in the way of her smile and having fun. After receiving a liver from a generous donor in 1997, she continued to live her life to the fullest by snow skiing, water skiing, hiking, camping and even went skydiving. She loved nature, being outdoors, and attending her niece and nephews’ musical concerts and sporting events. Michelle loved cheering on the Carolina Tarheels and Detroit Redwings with her family.

Surviving are her parents, Elwyn and Glenda White, husband, Tim Wilk, sisters, Angela Bates (Jim) and Leslie Seger (Chuck), niece, Lily Bates, and nephews, Nicholas Seger (Ava), Trace Seger, and Luke Bates.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 6pm on Friday, April 22nd at Pisgah United Methodist Church; located at 2165 Pisgah Church Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. It will be officiated by Reverend Michele Brown Hill.

A wake will be held at 5pm on Saturday, April 23rd at The Brewers Kettle Kernersville, located at 308 E. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

Michelle was a strong advocate for organ donation. She was extremely thankful to the donor family 24 years ago when she received a liver. Please go to the NC Secretary of State’s website to register to be an organ and tissue donor.

Memorials can be made to Donate Life NC via their Online Memorial Page or mailed to P.O. Box 5536, Cary, NC 27512 (please use their donor form available on their website).

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.