Scudder

Saundra Leffel Scudder, 81, went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2021.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 pm on Friday, March 12 at Holy Cross Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Barrett Brooks Scudder, sister Carolyn Leffel McClintick (Ron), her 6 children, Jim Scudder (Carol), Valerie Trudell (Ken), Debbie Platt, Kim Medlin (Derrick), Ginny Moncure, and Darren Scudder (Kelly). As well as 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren

In lieu of flowers please direct donations to:

Trellis Supportive Care

101 Hospice Lane

Winston-Salem, NC 27103