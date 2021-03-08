Callaway

Mrs. June Marie Doss Callaway, 72, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born in Portsmith, VA, on April 23, 1948, to the late Ellis Windell Doss, Sr. and Minnie Brooks Doss.

Mrs. Callaway graduated in 1967 from Parkland High School. She was an active member of Pine Chapel Moravian Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and a diener. Mrs. Callaway was an avid baker and wonderful cook. She was a member of the 449 Elks Lodge and was also a past president of her Women’s Auxiliary group.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Callaway; son, Andy Callaway (Dana) of Greensboro; three grandchildren: Jackson, Maddie, and Brandon; brother, Ellis Wendell “Windy” Doss, Jr. (Tonya); and three nieces: Kelsie Doss, Kaylyn Doss, and Kendyl Pearson (Cory).

A graveside service will be held in her honor 2:00 PM Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Salem Moravian Graveyard, officiated by Rev. James Demby. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Chapel Moravian Church, 324 Goldfloss St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.