Running for state Senate

It’s turning into one of the most competitive races in the state. That’s what members of Democratic candidate Terri LeGrand’s campaign are saying about this year’s election in the N.C. Senate for District 31.

LeGrand is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Joyce Krawiec for a seat that has seen its legislative boundaries redrawn twice in recent years. This year, the district encompasses all of eastern Forsyth County, a sliver of the southwest portion of the county and neighboring Davie County. For more, see the Tuesday, August 18, 2020 edition.