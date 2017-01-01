Public health officials reported 96 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and three additional deaths on Thursday and Friday, bringing Forsyth County’s death toll to 56.
The three deaths and 37 of the new cases were reported on Friday, while 59 new cases were reported on Thursday.
Virus updates
