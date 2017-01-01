RidgeFest

The community is invited to enjoy three days of carnival rides, music, food, games, and more at the 2022 RidgeFest in Oak Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10 at Oak Ridge Town Park. The event will be held Thursday, September 8 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, September 9 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Last year, over 7,000 people attended RidgeFest.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 3 & 4, 2022 edition.