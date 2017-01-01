Undercover sting

A Kernersville man was among 22 men arrested in an undercover operation in South Carolina targeting potential predators trying to contact children for sexual activity, authorities with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department in Lexington, S.C. announced Thursday evening, Sept. 1. Brian Keith Ashworth, 52, of Kernersville, was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.

