Duke Energy Carolinas customers in North Carolina should have seen a slight drop in monthly electric rates beginning with their September 1 bills earlier this week.
According to Duke Energy officials, energy costs will decrease 2.9 percent for residential customers, 2.5 percent for commercial customers and 2.1 percent for industrial customers.
Rate drop
