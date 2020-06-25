Csanyi retires

After working under two Kernersville Chamber of Commerce presidents and seeing the Chamber become the organization that it is today, Mary Kay Csanyi is retiring after serving as the organization’s administrative assistant for 16 years.

Csanyi’s last official day was August 28. A drive-by party was held for her by the Chamber staff on August 26.

