Project No Kill Canine Rescue

Kernersville’s Cindy Dezern has made it her mission to help find happy homes for dogs for many years, and she is looking for both volunteers and dog owners to expand on this mission. For more information about Project No Kill Canine Rescue, information about volunteering, becoming a foster dog owner or adopting a dog, visit the website at www.pnknc.org

For more, see the Thursday, August 4, 2022 edition.