Spotted Lanternfly

State and local officials continue to seek the public’s assistance in identifying possible infestations of the invasive spotted lanternfly (SLF) around an area in Kernersville.

In an update on the ForsythC ounty website on Monday, Aug. 1, Phyllis Smith, an extension agent with the Natural Resources and Environmental Systems at N.C. State University who works in the N.C. Cooperative Extension office in Forsyth County, reported that the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services continues to monitor for the SLF in Forsyth County.

“Early detection and rapid response are critical to helping slow the spread of this harmful pest,” Smith noted.

