Pfaff

KERNERSVILLE – Wilma Jean “Tootie” Winfree Pfaff, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 at her son’s home after a brief illness. She was born August 14, 1932 in Forsyth County, NC, and was the youngest child of the late Dewitt and Martha Bull Winfree.

Wilma grew up in Kernersville but spent most of her adult life in Lexington, North Carolina on High Rock Lake. She graduated in 1950 from Kernersville High School with honors. After graduating high school, she studied at High Point University. Wilma later went to work for Western Electric where she retired after 30 years of service. Her retirement years were spent enjoying the lake, vacationing at Emerald Isle Beach, and traveling with her lifelong friend, Faye Tatum Friddle. When she wasn’t at the beach or traveling, she loved spending time with family, especially her great-grandchildren and playing cards with close friends in Kernersville.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Gray Pfaff; her sister, Zona “Jenny” Winfree Carter; her brother, Berchel “Jack” Winfree; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Stewart Winfree; and step children, Gary Pfaff and Patricia Bare.

Surviving are her son, Mark Winfree; granddaughter, Lindsey Winfree Baker (Thomas); great- grandchildren, Audrey and Avett Baker; stepson, Mike Pfaff (Martha); stepdaughter, Leesa Pfaff Williams (Wes); step-grandchildren; Brandon Williams (Katelen), Daniel Williams, Zachary Pfaff, Matthew Pfaff, Jessica Wall; numerous step-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Kernersville at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the local VFW Post 5352, where Wilma was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel)

“Death can hide but not divide; Thou are with Christ on the other side. Thou are with Christ and Christ with me; United with Christ still are we.”