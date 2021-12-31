Roy

Richard G Roy, 82, passed away peacefully on December 31st, 2021. Richard graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan in 1961 and went on to become a successful insurance agent and business owner of Roy Associates. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed volunteering his time, engaging in local politics, and coaching his children in sports while growing up.

He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Carol who proceeded him in death (2020) and an amazing father to his three sons. Richard loved spending time with his family watching sports, discussing politics, and telling stories. He had seven grandchildren, Colby, Kylie, Parker, Conner, Ellison, Laken, and Drew. He leaves behind his three sons Garry (Anissa), Jeffrey (Alyson), and Jason Roy, and a brother, Clinton Roy (Marie).

Richard will be missed by his family and many of his friends and customers. He is now resting in peace and happy with his wife of 54 years watching down on his family.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Michael Gehring officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Gur Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends from 12:00-12:45 PM prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.