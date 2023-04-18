Oller

Yvonne Ruth Oller, endearingly known as ‘Bonny’ to many, went home to the Lord surrounded by her family on April 18, 2023, at 74 years old. She was born on February 28, 1949, in Charleston, West Virginia.

For many years, Bonny called West Virginia home, never meeting a stranger and remaining a faithful servant of the Lord. For several years she worked in the West Virginia Capitol Building, but her true passion was working with children, owning and operating a daycare, and ensuring that anyone who passed through her doors was given the love and education they deserved. In 1992 she moved to Kernersville, North Carolina with her family and continued her love of childcare, working as a Kindergarten Teaching Assistant at Guilford Primary School in Greensboro, North Carolina and remaining dedicated to her daycare business. Bonny had many hobbies and after retiring she loved to spend her days engaging in Bible study, spending time with her family, swimming and sunbathing by the pool, and taking long walks with her dog Dakota.

Bonny is preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Peck.

Bonny is survived by her three children, Christine Clark of Greensboro, NC, Alicia Clark Stork (Frank Stork) of Kernersville, NC, and Amanda Gibson (Tommy Gibson) of Chula Vista, CA; best friend and sister, Susie Grishaber (Bob Grishaber) of Charleston, WV; eight grandchildren, Zachary Vaughn (Elvira Krdzalic), Rin Roberts, Caleb Vaughn (Amira Vaughn), Emma Roberts, Ethan Payne, Asher Gibson, Axton Gibson, and Ansley Gibson; one great-grandchild, Jackson Vaughn; along with a host of other relatives, friends, and loved ones, including the Fletcher, Peck, and Pfeiffer families.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Oak Hollow Sailboat Point Shelter #5 (3701 Waterview Road, High Point, NC 27265).

The family would like to thank the fourth floor staff of the North Tower of Moses Cone Hospital for their care and dedication during Bonny’s treatment.

