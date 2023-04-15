Gortman

Derrick Wilson Gortman, 58, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Forsyth County on August 27, 1964, to Sadie Wilson Gortman and the late Texas Clark Gortman. To know Derrick was to love him. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, and you could always find him in his Harley-Davidson gear or tinkering with his motorcycle, “Ugly”. He had a deep love for his family and friends, especially his beloved cat, Skeeter. Derrick was the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back. He was intelligent and could fix anything you put in front of him. Derrick also enjoyed the outdoors, and always dreamed of living in the mountains. He had numerous friends and was a role model to many. He will be missed greatly.

Derrick is survived by his loving wife, Kathi Gortman; two daughters Hollie Gortman and Sara Armstrong (TJ Overcash); two granddaughters Aralyn “AJO” Overcash and Elizabeth “Izzy” Overcash; two brothers, Barry Gortman and Wyatt Gortman; a sister Charmian Gortman; as well as many special aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A visitation for Derrick will be held from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. A celebration of life will follow the visitation at 4:00 PM at 9005 Gortman Road, Kernersville, NC, 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .