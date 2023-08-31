Mustin

Pamela Stokes “Pam” Mustin, 72, of Kernersville went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

A native of Forsyth County, NC, Pam was the wife of 53 to David Mustin and the daughter of Hubert Stokes and Katherine Palmer Stokes, both deceased. Pam was a faithful member of Welcome Door Baptist Church. She was the president of Triad Auto Supply in Kernersville for over 47 years. Pam was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include her husband, David; two daughters, April Smith and husband, Barry, and Tracy Mustin; two grandchildren, Brittany Joyner, and Krishon Robinson; and many beloved cousins.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Welcome Door Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Door Baptist Church, 6741 Vance Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284, the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center, 1010 Bethesda Ct., Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or to Kate B. Reynolds, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

