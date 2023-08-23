Hasley

Larry N. Hasley of Kernersville, North Carolina

April 26, 1940 – August 23, 2023

Larry N. Hasley ,83, of Kernersville, N.C. passed away Wednesday August 23, 2023 at his home after a hard fought cancer illness. Larry was raised in Searsboro, Iowa.

Larry was an avid reader, card player, golfer and loved to travel with his wife Darlene of 59 years. Larry worked in sales his entire life. He started working at General Telephone in Iowa where he met his wife Darlene. He also helped develop Lake Ponderosa in Montezuma, Iowa. After this he worked for Miracle Recreation Playground Company. He moved his family to Greensboro, N.C. to start his sales business. They lived in Greensboro, N.C. For 23 years and raised his family there. He then retired and built a home on the New River, Mouth of Wilson, Va. and loved living there for 25 years. Larry and Darlene also enjoyed 22 years going to Pharr, Texas for the winter months and being with many friends and family. Larry only saw the good in people and never said anything bad about anyone.

He is survived by his wife Darlene Hasley , son Jeff (Jessica) Hasley of Charlotte, N.C. and daughter Julie (Brian) Jersey of Greensboro, N.C. ; and four beautiful grandchildren Ayden, Grace, Marin and Corey. Brother Norvel (Joani) Hasley and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Maxine Hasley, sister Rita Castell and her husband Harold and brother Loren Hasley.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cox’s Chapel Cemetery Fund 1722 River Bend Road, Mouth of Wilson, Va. 24363; Cox’s Chapel Community Center 2333 Cox’s Chapel Road, Mouth of Wilson, Va.24363 or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital ( Attn: Memorial #23598483) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,Tennessee 38105.

Service will be Sunday September 10th , 2023 at 2:00 pm on the New River (Duck Roost Lane, Mouth of Wilson, Va) and visiting with family after service at Cox’s Chapel Community Center. If inclement weather, service will be at Cox’s Chapel Community Center, 1639 Cox’s Chapel Rd.

Vaughan Guynn Funeral Home is assisting the family.