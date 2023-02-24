Moody

Born in Chadron, Nebraska in 1939, Dale grew up in Ainsworth, NE. Upon graduating from high school, Dale attended the University of Denver graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Dale served in the Army for two years. He was stationed at Fort McLellan in Anniston, AL where he met his wife, Bettie. Dale and Bettie married in March 1964 and moved to California.

Dale worked for the Del Monte Corporation which took him overseas. He first worked in Venezuela as a Controller, followed by a move to Mexico City where he was the Financial Director for Latin America. Dale then moved his family to Winston-Salem, NC where he was a Budget Manager for RJR Nabisco.

He and his wife then moved to Raleigh NC where they spent two years before moving to Kernersville where he served as Executive Director of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce. They then settled into retirement life at River Landing, in Colfax, NC.

Dale and Bettie loved to travel. They visited all 50 states and many countries in Europe, South and Central America, as well as Australia. Dale was a passionate antique car guy, owning a 1957 Chevy Belair, 1958 Edsel, and a 1966 Mustang Convertible. Dale and Bettie were active in the local antique car club for many years.

Dale is survived by his wife Bettie; his sister Karen Allyn, his son David Moody and his wife Nancy, and their daughters Holly (Forrest) and Sarah; and daughter Cristina Moody.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Friday, February 24, 2023 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Michael J. Gehring officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 1:50PM Friday in the commons area prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Main Street United Methodist Church Building fund.

