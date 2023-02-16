Greenway

Kernersville Public Services Director Doran Maltba updated the Kernersville Board of Aldermen (BOA) on the status of the Kerners Mill Creek Greenway project at the Feb. 7 BOA meeting at the Kernersville Municipal Chambers.

The construction of the first phase of the project will run from Oakhurst Street to Kilburn Way Lane and was supposed to take approximately 18 months. Construction began on Sept. 1, 2021.

Maltba said he has “worked for the Town for a long time and this was the first contract delivered late.” The initial finish date was Feb. 1 and the current finish date is May 2, but “due to change orders they will not make that date either.”

For more, see the Thursday, February 16, 2023 edition.