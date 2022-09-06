Middle Eastern Christian Festival

The annual Middle Eastern Christian Festival at Friendly Arabic Church on Whicker Road returns Saturday and Sunday, September 10-11, after a two-year disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the festival, there will be booths set up to teach visitors about the different cultures and countries represented at Friendly Arabic Church, including Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and others. There will be food and entertainment at the event.

“People can enjoy Middle Eastern food, learn about the different cultures of that region and enjoy gospel music in Arabic and English,” said Salim Andraos, pastor of Friendly Arabic Church.

Children’s activities will include inflatables, face painting, makeup for girls, kit designing and flying and more.

During the festival, a worship service will be held at 10 a.m. outside under the tent on Sunday. The service will be given strictly in English.

