Sylvia Armisses Dowell Hester, 93, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully Monday, September 5, 2022.

A native of Maybeury, WV, Sylvia was the wife of the late Jack Gray Hester and the daughter of Ed Dowell and Edna Sink Dowell, both deceased.

Survivors include her two sons, Jay Garland Hester and wife, Phyllis of Newport News, VA, and David Gray Hester and fiancé, Norma Jane Davis of Lewisville, NC; five grandchildren, Michael Wayne Hester, Daniel Gray Hester and wife, Laura, Jason Eugene Hester and wife, Diane, Brian Wayne Hester and wife, Laura, and Niel Andrew Hester; and thirteen great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her sisters, Cleo Dowell Owens, and Gladys Boger.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church with Elder David Hogan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Terry Motsinger, 270 Motsinger Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.