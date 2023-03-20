Manning

Kernersville – Mrs. Sandra Kay Scott Manning, 60, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home. Sandra was born in Forsyth County on December 12, 1962, to the late John Reynolds Scott and Rosie Knight Scott. She was loved by all who knew her, always so sweet and would do anything for anyone who needed her. All her friends called her “Betty Boop”, and to her family she was “Sissy”. She loved motorcycles, her family, but most of all her brother, Albert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, her brother, Robert Reynolds Scott. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, William “Bill” Grose, brother, Albert Scott(Angie), stepdaughter, Megan Grose Coleman, stepson, Russell Taylor Grose, two grandchildren: Ryan Evans, and Lane Michael Smith, her niece, Selena Perdue Scott, her nephews, Robbie Scott and Brandon Scott Lybrand, and a special thanks to Joanie Lane, thank you for all your love you gave to Sandra straight from your heart. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Jerry Simpkins and Rev. Benn Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Collective at 2500 Summit Avenue Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com