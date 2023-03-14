Tex Tech expansion

Tex Tech Coatings, a Kernersville based company, may soon be expanding into Winston-Salem and creating 59 jobs. The company is also considering a site in Maine, where the company already has a plant, and a decision will reportedly be made soon.

The Winston-Salem City Council recently approved $554,908 over five years in economic development incentives for Tex Tech, a maker of specialty textile products. Forsyth County has also approved up to $563,338 in financial incentives for Tex Tech. Tex Tech could also possibly receive $125,000 in incentives from the state of North Carolina as well as customized training for workers at Forsyth Technical Community College.

