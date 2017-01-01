KPRD master plan

The Kernersville Parks & Recreation Department is in the process of updating its master plan, which will serve as a template for what will be built and what recreational needs for the town will be met in the future.

“We are getting ready to update our master plan, which happens every 10 years. It includes everything. It’s not just sports. It is aquatics, walking paths and everything else,” said KPRD Director Ernie Pages. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 26 & 27, 2022 edition.