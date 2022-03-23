Grinnell

Kernersville – Mrs. Carolyn Yvonne Johnson Grinnell, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Kernersville Medical Center. On November 1, 1938, an amazing lady was born in Forsyth County to Floyd David and Lola Dyson Johnson. Carolyn spent most of her time on this earth pouring her life into the lives of others. As the eldest child in a struggling home, she helped care for her younger sisters. Then she married Harold, the love of her life, and together they raised four children of their own. As the family tree continued to grow with grandkids and great grandkids, so Carolyn’s love multiplied; she never ran out! Throughout her life, she has taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Children’s Church. For many years, she owned and operated an in-home childcare center impacting even more young lives with her abundance of love and care.

Carolyn had a few hobbies along the way but her most fervent and long-standing one was her love of The Waltons television show. For nearly 30 years she presided over a passionate fan base uniting people with her shared hopes of one day meeting the cast members. Pouring her life into this vision, she made those dreams come true for a multitude of grateful fans. Throughout this journey, lifelong friendships were forged among people who began to see Carolyn as a star in her own right. She is loved by so many!

In her final weeks with us, the roles of care were reversed, though she never lost her great sense of humor. The love that she gave so sacrificially for so many years came full circle, and she was able to truly reap that which she had sown. What a privilege and an honor it was to pour some of that love back into her life.

After a hard-fought battle against mounting health challenges, Carolyn took her last breath in this world on March 23, 2022 and joined those who have blazed a trail before her to the feet of Jesus. Though we are saddened by our momentary loss, we take great comfort in knowing that she has won the prize for which God has called her heavenward in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:14). For those of us coming behind her, we press on toward that same goal and look forward to a Grand Reunion.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Gordon Grinnell; one sister, Bonnie Hays; and one brother, Jack Eugene Johnson.

Carolyn is survived by four children, David Grinnell (wife, Maree), Stephen Grinnell, Beth Brandon (husband, Mike), and Christopher Grinnell; nine grandchildren, Heather (husband, John), Spencer (wife, Kayla), Brandon (wife, Bridget), Jeremy, Caitlin (husband, Daniel), Carlee, Shelly (husband, Dale), Justin, Amanda (husband, Drew); thirteen great grandchildren, Bailee, Braelyn, Brynn, Tali, Oaklen, Caden, Samuel, Wesley, Matthew, Joel, Henry, Brody, and Josephine; and five sisters, Jeanette Howell, Shirley Poole, Linda Robertson, Betty Spillman, Nancy Walser.

A funeral service for Carolyn will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Christopher Grinnell, Rev. Scott Simmons, Rev. David Grinnell, and Pastor Steve Martin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to GracePointe Church of the Nazarene – Carolyn Grinnell Memorial (www.gpnaz.church) 421 Longwood Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary, FL 32746 or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org/nc-va), Southeast (North Carolina – Virginia), P.O. Box 22443, New York, NY 10087-2443

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com