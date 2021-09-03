Knight

Colfax – Mr. David Lindsey Knight, 85, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on May 22, 1936 in Guilford County to Lindsey Wayne and Daisy Tuggle Knight. David retired from Roadway Express after 33 years of service where he was a Mechanic. He loved to tinker on lawnmowers or anything with an engine. David was a member of Shady Grove Wesleyan Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers, Manley and Wayne; three sisters, Julia, Betty, and Gertrude; and one grandson, Bryan Knight. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Linda A. Knight; three children, Carlton Knight (wife, Anita), Cathy Cantu (husband, Alex), and Cara Stafford; one grandchild, Greg Knight; three step-children, Andrea Hine, Andrew Hine, and Sue Kipple; two step-grandchildren, Olivia and Eddie; his two sisters, Lois K. Tucker and Debbie Knight; numerous nieces and nephews; and his very best friend, Tommy Smith.

A funeral service for David will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church with Pastor Todd Reynolds and Pastor Phil Kirkman officiating. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Building Fund at 119 N Bunker Hill Rd, Colfax, NC 27235 or to Salem Kidney Center at 2705 Boulder Park Ct, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.