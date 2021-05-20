Industrial rezoning approved

Last month, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a project that will see future industrial development near Glenn High School (GHS).

The proposal presented to commissioners included a rezoning request for 70.5 acres located on the west side of Union Cross Road between Carl L. Clark Road and Axle Drive, with the petitioner requesting a Special Use-No Site Plan rezoning from AG (Agricultural) to LI-L (Limited Industrial-Limited Use.

