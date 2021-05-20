Cases continue to decline

Nearly half of Forsyth County has been partially vaccinated against COVID-19, public health officials said Tuesday, a week after Governor Roy Cooper announced the end to mask mandates, social distancing and gathering limits for those who have received immunizations against the virus.

According to Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift, 44 percent of the county’s population has received the first of two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. He also noted that 39 percent of Forsyth County is fully vaccinated with both doses of those or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For more, see the Thursday, May 20, 2021 edition.