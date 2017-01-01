Hazy conditions

Officials with Forsyth County Emergency Management are alerting the public that an odor of smoke throughout Forsyth County is related to the ongoing wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park. They issued the following notice on Monday afternoon:

“There have been multiple reports to our agency of a strong smell of smoke and even a haze in multiple areas within Forsyth County. These conditions are due to the active fire at Pilot Mountain. Please contact 9-1-1 if there is an actual incident involving both smoke and visible flames.