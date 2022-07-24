Harris

Laura Lea Ring Harris, age 43, of Kernersville went to meet her Lord on July 24, 2022.

She was born on June 14, 1979, in Forsyth County to Gregory Lewis Ring and the former Vicki Lea DeGraff Herbst

Laura Lea was a loving mother and friend. She grew up in Ararat, North Carolina where she graduated as Valedictorian from Surry Central High School. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Appalachian State, followed by a Master’s in the same field from UNCG. She worked as a counselor over the last twenty years for both state and private agencies. She attended First Baptist Church of Kernersville where she was a member of the Women’s Club and other various functions.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Madeline Harris; a son, Parker Harris; brother, Gregory (Sherry) Ring, Jr.; sister, Jamie Ring; father of their children, Josh Harris; fiancé Eddie Beck; and many nieces, nephews, and special cousins.

A memorial will be conducted Friday, July 29, 2022, at 2:00pm at Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel in Pilot Mountain. A separate service will be conducted at First Baptist Church of Kernersville on Au-gust 1, 2022 at 2pm with Pastor Steve Martin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, https://give.epilepsy.com/

Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the family.

