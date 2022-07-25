Sams

Dollie Jane Sams, 87, of Kernersville, NC went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022.

A native of Forsyth County, Dollie was the daughter of James Frank Sams and Maggie Ethil Wilson Sams, both deceased.

Survivors include her daughter, Lydia Plaster Dillon and her husband, Bruce; her grandchildren, Adam Beane and wife, Amy, and Stacy Walsh and husband, Loren; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jared, Alyssa Beane, and Tyler Walsh.

In addition to her parents, Dollie was preceded in death by her brother, Junior Sams.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Welcome Door Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gar-dens of Memory. The family will greet friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Thursday prior to the service at the church.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Welcome Door Baptist Church building fund.