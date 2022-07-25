Dollie Jane Sams, 87, of Kernersville, NC went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022.
A native of Forsyth County, Dollie was the daughter of James Frank Sams and Maggie Ethil Wilson Sams, both deceased.
Survivors include her daughter, Lydia Plaster Dillon and her husband, Bruce; her grandchildren, Adam Beane and wife, Amy, and Stacy Walsh and husband, Loren; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jared, Alyssa Beane, and Tyler Walsh.
In addition to her parents, Dollie was preceded in death by her brother, Junior Sams.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Welcome Door Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gar-dens of Memory. The family will greet friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Thursday prior to the service at the church.
Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Welcome Door Baptist Church building fund.
Sams
Dollie Jane Sams, 87, of Kernersville, NC went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Previous post: Blood donors needed