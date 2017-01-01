Forsyth County officials are asking any business that received a distribution kit as part of the Reopen Forsyth County PPE Kit Program to check the hand sanitizers included in them because one of the brands is part of a national recall.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 1 & 2, 2020 edition.
Hand sanitizer alert
