Bassett

Lexington – Mr. Harold Wesley Bassett, 77, of the Midway community went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Forsyth County on February 15, 1943 to the late John Wesley and Virginia McCollum Bassett. Harold was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed sharing time with all of his grandchildren, going to his grandson’s races, and the special visits from Chase. Harold was a member of Freeman Street Baptist Church and attended Lexwin Baptist Church. He loved to preach and teach Sunday school and wanted to see people saved. Harold proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a driver for Piedmont Concrete. He also enjoyed helping his son who operates Bassett Gutters & More. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ronda Gray Bassett and a grandson, John Curtis Bassett.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Doris Southern Bassett of the home; son, Ronnie W. Bassett and wife Lisa of Winston-Salem; daughter, Rena Kay Burns and husband Johnny of King; two sisters, Carolyn Wilson and Julie Brown, both of Kernersville; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Lexwin Baptist Church with Pastor Erick Goff and Pastor Danny Hauser officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with military rites provided by The Military Burial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Lexwin Baptist Church, 100 Wainwright Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. J.C. Green and sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem is assisting the Bassett family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.