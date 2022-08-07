Garlow

Robert Marshall “Bob” Garlow, 83, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully August 7, 2022.

He was a loving husband and dedicated and caring father and grandpap.

A native of Point Marion, PA, Bob was the husband of 43 years to Kathryn Demboski Garlow and the son of Floyd and Mildred Garlow, both deceased.

Bob was a retired United States Air Force LtCol and service his country for 21 years as a pilot. After retirement he taught Air Force Junior ROTC in Forsyth and Rockingham counties for another 21 years. He was a Knight of Columbus at Holy Cross Catholic Church and a member of the Order of the Daedalians (a national fraternity of military pilots).

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn of the home; daughter, Rebecca (Clark) VanScoder of Jackson Twp, OH; sons, Mark (Denise) Garlow of Canton, OH, Matthew (Erica) Garlow of Kernersville, NC, and Michael (Laura) Garlow of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Madison VanScoder, Mallorie VanScoder, Courtlyn Garlow, Callan Garlow, Aiden McKneely, Tatum Garlow, Mia Garlow, Grant Garlow, and Holden Garlow; four brothers; one sister; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Bob was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Cross building fund for a new education building at 616 S. Cherry Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

A prayer vigil and a time of visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM Sunday, August 14th, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

A rosary will be prayed beginning at 10:30am in the church prior to the mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM Monday, August 15, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Noah Carter officiating. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com