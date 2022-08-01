Nelson

Bobby “Bob” Crim Nelson, 89, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully August 1, 2022 at home with family by his side.

Bob was born on May 14, 1933 to James W. “Monk” and Mima Nelson of Kernersville.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Loretta Ann Thomas Nelson, one great grandson, Timothy Shane Malone Jr, and his brother, Joe Nelson.

Surviving are three sons, Garry (Lynda), Danny (Amy) and Andy. Grandchildren, Mandy Wardrup (Steven), Chad Nelson, Jeremy Nelson, Tara Nelson, Jessica Smith (Travis), Seth Nelson and Avery Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Makayla, Carson, Emma, Allie, Paisley, Harper, Emery, Caleb, Chad Jr, Elizabeth, Mikayla, Bristol and Conner.

Bob graduated from Walkertown High School as Senior Class President. He was a dedicated employee of RJ Reynolds Tobacco company from which he retired in 1989. He served in the Army at Fort Benning. In his younger years, he raced go-carts and won a National Championship. He also enjoyed modified and NASCAR racing, gardening, and tinkering with just about anything he could get his hands on. Bob was known as a “fixture” at Bowman Gray Stadium for many years owning modified race cars.

Bob’s passions were his racing, trains, baseball, family and most of all his lovely wife Ann.

There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.