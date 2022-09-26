Fox

Mrs. Cynthia Diane Fritts Fox, 69, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1953, in Danville, VA, the daughter of Thomas and Muriel Jones Fritts, Sr. She was retired from AMP/Tyco after over 30 years of service. Diane loved to bowl and work with flowers. She was a private, independent women who loved her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father; her husband, Frank Garland Fox and two sisters, Sherri Alvarado and Terri Fritts. Survivors include her daughter, Candice Smith (Jeremy) of Southport; a stepdaughter, Kelly Vanderford (Jonathan) of Winston-Salem; her mother, Muriel Fritts of Kernersville; a sister, Debbie Dophied (Randy) of Fuquay Varina; a brother, Frank Fritts, Jr. of Kernersville; four grandchildren, Chelsea Tyner, Melina Gonzalez, Brandon Gonzalez and Lydia Vanderford all of Winston-Salem and three great grand-children. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, September 30, 2022, in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. John Bishop officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family