Dull

Mr. Clarence Richard Dull, 80, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Richard was the husband of Patsy Stone Dull and the son of Clarence Oliver Dull and Mary Hubbard Dull, both deceased. He was a member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church. Richard was a truck driver for more than 40 years. He loved to fish in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, always trying to catch that elusive big puppy drum. Richard loved his family more than fishing and will be missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Patsy of the home; daughter, Melinda Rhymer and husband, Larry of Reidsville; step-daughters, Misty Connor and Erin Sechrest of Advance, NC; step-son, Mark Connor of Thomasville, NC; three grandsons, Brandon Dull and wife, Sara, Eric Rhymer, and Matt Connor; two great grandsons, Ashton Rhymer and Bently Rhymer; two sisters, Doris Easter, and Shirley Campbell and husband, Billy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta Snow Dull; son, Todd Dull; two sisters, Jeanette Garner, and Becky Pless; and brother, Billy Dull.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 1:00PM Monday, October 3, 2022, at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Don Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will greet friends from 12:00PM to 1:00PM Monday prior to the service at the church.

