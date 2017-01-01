Dialysis Center

The Kernersville Planning Board took up a final development plan, titled “Kernersville Dialysis of WFU,” at Monday’s monthly meeting at the Kernersville Municipal Chambers.

The property in question is roughly 4.08 acres and is located at 889 Old Winston Rd. Wake Forest University (WFU) Health Sciences is proposing to build a new dialysis treatment center. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 18 & 19, 2022 edition.