Walkertown budget draft

The Walkertown Town Council is expected to consider a $4.13 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 during the council’s next public meeting on Thursday, June 23.

The upcoming year’s budget for Walkertown is nearly $1.5 million more than that of the current fiscal year, which runs July to June annually, an increase that largely can be attributed to $1.6 million received in federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, said Walkertown Town Manager Scott Snow. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 18 & 19, 2022 edition.